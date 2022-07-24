From captive actor to never-before-seen revelations of Daniella Perez’s murder

Heitor Martins, known for his role as Pit Bit at Zorra Total, he was the victim of a scam after setting up a date on Tinder and ended up kidnapped, in addition to having his house robbed and his car burned. Find out more details at Summary of NaTelinha.

The documentary that tells how the crime with Daniella Perez took place, which shocked Brazil, has also been talked about. In an excerpt, author Glória Perez recalled for the first time the last conversation she had with her daughter, who was brutally murdered by Guilherme de Pádua and his companion at the time, Paula Thomaz.

It also echoed Casagrande’s speeches about Tiago Leifert. In a program on Band, the football commentator revealed that he did not have a good relationship with the former presenter of BBB, while they worked together at Globo.

See what happened between the 17th and 22nd of July in the world of celebrities and TV:

Comedian is kidnapped

Heitor Martins, known for the role of Pit Bitoca in the now extinct Zorra Total, was the victim of a scam after setting up a meeting on Tinder, a dating app, in Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to police information released by the G1, the comedian remained kidnapped for four days, had his house stolen and his car burned. The actor was rescued on Wednesday (20) and the case is being investigated.

Last Saturday (17), Heitor arranged a meeting with a woman with whom he had already been exchanging messages and the couple intended to meet in São José dos Campos, a city that is 40 kilometers from Taubaté.

Upon arriving at the address, however, he said he was approached by four men who took him into captivity and held him hostage. To the police, the actor told that they took his cards with the passwords and the key to his house.

Revelations about Daniella Perez

Hours before Daniella was killed, Glória Perez chose not to have lunch with her daughter. That’s what the author says in the first two episodes of Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez. The story, which tells details of the crime against the young actress, was released this Thursday (21) on HBO Max, and has unprecedented revelations.

“The year of 92 was coming to an end and for all of us at home it seemed that it had been a magical year, a year of luck where everything was going well”, recalled the author, in a statement. At the time, she had just returned to Globo and was successful with her first solo soap opera: De Corpo e Alma (1992), in which Daniela played Yasmin, the protagonist’s sister.

On the day of the crime, early in the morning, Gloria woke up early to advance the next chapters of the telenovela da nine. As it was the end of the year, the author was willing to write the texts quickly to have time to enjoy the festivities.

“I remember that Dani arrived for lunch, she arrived with Marcela and I didn’t even have lunch with her that day because I was focused on finishing these chapters”, he said.

“She was distressed by the purchase of this car that she had already started to pay for and I was very afraid because we did not have a good financial life and it was a debt in dollars. And she said: “Mommy, you don’t understand, this car is mine man, I’m very happy, I want this car, I’ll be able to pay it’ and then I gave her the six thousand dollars”, he continued.

Then the building’s doorman called the apartment and asked to talk to Daniella about a noise from her car. The actress said goodbye to her mother, and that was the last time the novelist saw her daughter alive.

Casagrande detonates Tiago Leifer

The commentator was the guest of Best of the Afternoon last Tuesday (19) and detonated Tiago Leifert, his co-worker when they were at Globo. A few days after his departure from the Rio de Janeiro station, the former soccer player participated in the Band program and gave testimonies that were talked about. At one point, Catia Fonseca asked some people who “would join his team”. While he praised Galvão Bueno, Neymar, among others, scolded Leifert when he appeared on the attraction’s screen.

“He doesn’t play for my team. We’re different, we don’t have a nice relationship. Different ideas, different ways. Some things happened that weren’t cool”, he detonated.

In the sequence, he also turned up his nose at Robinho, but without giving more details about his revulsion. Casagrande accepted Caio Ribeiro into his “team”, even though he discussed it with his colleague live.

Silvia Abravanel reveals Maisa’s scolding

On the first day of Maisa’s work on Saturday Animated, the child presenter scolded Silvia. At the time, Silvio Santos’ daughter directed the children’s program. “Listen here, I’m the presenter, you need to get here before me”, recalled the SBT employee, about the girl’s irreverent speech.

Silvia recalled the episode in the All Programs Program, shown on R7’s digital platforms, this Tuesday (19). Despite Maisa’s mockery, the director took the situation as a joke and admits that, after that, a very good relationship with the child presenter was born. “We fell in love,” she said.

The idea for Maisa’s participation in the program was even the idea of ​​Silvio Santos himself. After becoming famous in the program Raul Gil, the actress was called to present the Sábado Animado in 2007. However, the presenter’s idea was rushed. On Friday, he warned Silvia that she would direct the girl in the next day’s edition.

Luisa Mell accused of sensationalism

Last Thursday (21), Luisa justified the accusations that she would be sensationalist for entering Margarida Bonetti’s mansion to rescue dogs from the land on Wednesday (20). The story of the elderly woman became known after the publication of the podcast A Mulher da Casa Abandonada, by journalist Chico Felitti. The documentary tells about the previous life of the character, who was convicted of having enslaved a maid in the United States, but fled to Brazil before being arrested.

The first rescue of Instituto Luisa Mell took place a fortnight ago, when the activist’s team invaded the mansion while Margarida was not there to pick up two dogs that lived with the elderly woman. One of them even has a tumor in her breasts. “Not giving veterinary care is also a form of abuse,” said the presenter.

“The place was totally unhealthy, which puts the entire community at risk. We know about the serious diseases that exist in the country, such as dengue and chikungunya. It is the responsibility of the government to take care of these environments and the dogs as well. crazy, doesn’t give the right to put dogs in that situation that can get sick in an unhealthy place,” he added.

Globo wants Ivete Sangalo live and cache gets in the way

Ivete launches next Sunday (24) Pipoca da Ivete, which marks her debut as a presenter of a program “only her” on Globo. The attraction hasn’t even debuted yet, but it already has a promise of change behind the scenes. The station’s intention is to have the singer live, but for that, it would need to pay a millionaire fee.

NaTelinha found that, as usual, Globo carried out a survey with the public to assess expectations around Ivete Sangalo’s new program. The survey showed that the audience prefers to watch the singer, known for her spontaneity and flexibility, in live attractions, with more interactivity.

To have this live on Sundays, Globo will have to pay a millionaire fee. After all, the singer would have to give up her concerts on weekends to dedicate herself to work as a presenter and be ready to work on Sunday afternoons. The station’s new bet will air around 2 pm, after Maximum Temperature, in the vacancy left by The Voice Kids.

Luxury vacations by Angelica and Luciano Huck

Angelica prepared a special four videos for followers to follow her family’s adventures on vacation trips around the world. In the third episode, published on social networks last Thursday (21), the blonde, Luciano Huck and her children, Joaquim, Benício and Eva, appear aboard a motorhome exploring some cities in the United States.

The trailer that appears in the images is from the Entegra Coach brand, which offers several models of vehicles of the type. The motorhome that housed the artists is the Emblem and the manufacturer’s suggested price is US$ 242,491, around R$ 1,333,700 at the current price, according to NaTelinha. The car is also sold for a promotional price of US$ 189,895, which would give 1,044,422 million reais.

On the company’s website, the trailer’s description says it provides a “luxury residential experience” and features that make passengers feel at home, such as solid-surface countertops throughout, a wood-framed kitchen window with spice cabinets, vinyl plank floors, and a full-size refrigerator.

Justice decides to keep Fontenelle video on air

Klara Castanho suffered her first defeat in court after disclosing that she became pregnant after being a victim of rape. She used the judicial route to demand that a video of Antonia Fontenelle be taken off the air. On June 24, the bolsonarista published a record on YouTube in which she talks about the case of the young actress without mentioning her name, however, with references to the case.

The information was released by the blog of Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo. The decision was published by Judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra and, according to the magistrate, the withdrawal of the statements “would be a kind of censorship”.

Before Klara told on social media that she gave the child to the adoption system, Antonia criticized the young actress’ decision on the grounds that she had committed an incapable abandonment.

Due to the disclosure of the controversial case, Castanho decided to take a stand on the episode to tell his version of the story in an open letter published on June 26.

Ex-BBB sells sex videos with girlfriend

Wagner Santiago is expanding the content he makes available on OnlyFans. The former BBB, who dated the champion of the eighteenth edition, Gleici Damasceno, in addition to selling nudes, is producing sexually explicit videos with his girlfriend, Karolla.

The 39-year-old visual artist charges a monthly fee of US$15, equivalent to about R$81, for users who want to access the content, which is exclusive to subscribers. In scenes already released by the ex-brother, it is possible to see some spoilers of the spicy videos, prohibited for minors.

In the scenes, which were also made available on an erotic site, it is possible to see the couple in bed, without censorship, blurring or stripes. Wagner has already given several interviews in which he talked about his relationship with nudity and took advantage of the leaked intimate video to profit from adult content.

Regina Duarte will have to return money to the government

A Bolsonarista, the actress will have to return an amount of R$ 319,600 to the Bolsonaro government’s coffers after being refused for the accountability of a project financed by the Rouanet Law.

The information is in the Official Gazette of Thursday (21) and revealed that the special secretary of Culture, Hélio Ferraz, denied an appeal filed by the actress’ company on the accounts of the theatrical play entitled Coração Bazar.

Veja magazine reported that the technical area of ​​the then Ministry of Culture disapproved the play’s accounts in 2018. Regina’s company raised R$321,000 for the show, and because of the decision, it will have to refund this almost R$320 thousand. The debt had not been collected due to the presentation of the appeal, which was denied this week.