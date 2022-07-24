Gabi Lopes says she had a party to celebrate loss of virginity at age 19: ‘Barbecue of the hymen’

The actress Gabi Lopes, 27 years old, told, in an interview with a podcast, that he even had a party to celebrate the first sex. “Barbecue of the hymen”, joked the also influencer, who drew laughter from the presenters of the program.

The revelation was made in podDelas, presented by Tata Estaniecki and Boo Unzueta. The conversation arose while Gabi said that she opened her first company at the age of 15, while still promoting parties with Dudu and Emilio Surita.

“That beats matinee was mine, Dudu and Emilinho’s. It’s crazy to associate that I had a matinee, but I remember playing with dolls before going there with Manu Gavassi. My maturation process took a while, I played with dolls until I was 15. I didn’t have sex, I was a virgin, but I had a company”, he said.

first boyfriend

The first time, she explained, was when she was 19., before joining the cast of the soap opera ‘Malhação: Sonhos’, on TV Globo. It was Tata who remembered the party given by Gabi.

“It wasn’t me, it was my mother”, corrected the actress, still joking with her friends. According to her, sexual initiation happened with her first boyfriend. “It was there in Rio, with the boy Igor, my first boyfriend. He was all skater, I was ‘coleirinha’… Then I went there and lost my virginity. I kept so much for what, right?”, she explained.

At the time, she explained, she was still more closed-minded because of the prejudices of the time. Also, she stated to herself that she just wanted to work.

“It was definitely machismo. I was like: ‘I can’t give it to everyone’. And my mother would say: ‘Gabriela, what an idiot! You don’t like the beach boy? Keep him!'”, he added.