Galtier praises Neymar after PSG friendlies: “He is happy and working well” | french football

After two friendlies, the new Paris Saint-Germain coach only has good impressions of Neymar. At least that’s what Christophe Galtier assured, after the 3-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds . Asked about the behavior of the Brazilian since the coach arrived at the club, the ex-Lille made new praise for the shirt 10.

“Neymar is happy. He has been working well since the start of the preseason. He’s in good shape,” Galtier said.

– Then what will happen in the near future in the transfer window, I don’t know. I didn’t have this one-on-one conversation with Ney about that aspect. But he doesn’t seem concerned about what people say about him. He is very happy in training – added the coach.

“I want to stay”, says Neymar about his future at PSG

PSG’s signings this season

1 of 1 PSG coach Christophe Galtier alongside Neymar, Messi and Mbappé — Photo: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images PSG coach Christophe Galtier alongside Neymar, Messi and Mbappé – Photo: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Neymar’s future has been the subject of several speculations in the European press this transfer window. The last one was that Paris would have offered the Brazilian to Manchester Citybut the English club turned down the offer, according to the newspaper Le Parisien.

PSG is going through a moment of transition, with new football management, and club president Nasser al-Khelaïf has made it clear that he wants a new attitude from the squad. In an interview with the newspaper Marca, the catari manager avoided guaranteeing the permanence of shirt 10.

The goals of Paris Saint-Germain 3 x 0 Urawa in a friendly match

Neymar, however, has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He recently activated a clause in his contract with the club, which extended the bond until 2027. He himself declared, after the 3-0 victory over the Urawa Red Diamonds, who wants to stay on the French team. And she sneered at the rumors.

“The truth is, I have nothing to prove to anyone. People know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I like to play football, I’m happy. People talk too much because they don’t know what to do – said Neymar after Sunday’s match.