Gas voucher: payments will be resumed in August and with the average value of the entire cylinder; see calendar | Economy

In July, Auxílio Gás beneficiaries do not receive installments with the amounts. However, as the benefit is bimonthly, payment will resume in August, and will bring something new.

According to the Decree published in the “Official Gazette” this Wednesday (20), the amount to be paid will be 100% of the national average value of the 13 kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) until the end this year, and no longer the 50% paid since the beginning of the year.

This year, payments are made in even months, along with Auxílio Brasil installments – which are based on the end of the social registration number (NIS).

It is possible to check the status of the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil app, Caixa Tem app and Caixa Service, by phone 111. If in doubt, the beneficiary can contact the Ministry of Citizenship by phone 121.

Check out below the august payment calendaraccording to the final NIS number:

Gas Allowance final NIS Date 1 8/18 two 8/19 3 8/22 4 8/23 5 8/24 6 8/25 7 8/26 8 8/29 9 8/30 0 8/31

In June, the amount paid to beneficiaries was R$ 53, which is equivalent to less than half of the average value of the cylinder in 23 states and in the DF, according to a survey carried out by the g1. In the month, 5.68 million families received the benefit, totaling a transfer of R$ 301.2 million. In April, the benefit amount was R$ 51.

In the division by regions, the Northeast is the one that had the most beneficiaries of Auxílio Gás in June 2022. There were 2.7 million families, from a transfer of R$ 146 million. Following were the Southeast (1.8 million beneficiaries), North (545,000), South (356,000) and Central-West (178,000) regions.

The benefit was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in November last year to help low-income families buy the 13 kg gas cylinder.

Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico), with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 606). Click here to see how to register for CadÚnico;

Families that have, among their members residing in the same household, who receive the Benefit of Continued Provision of social assistance, the BPC, which provides for a monthly minimum wage (R$ 1,212) for the disabled person and the elderly aged 65 years or older who prove that they do not having the means to provide for their own maintenance or family;

The law establishes that the aid will be granted “preferably to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures”.

In order to verify the benefit amount, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) publishes on its website monthly, until the tenth working day of the month, the average value of the previous six months referring to the national price of the 13 kg cylinder. of LPG.

How is the payment done

Payment is made within the same schedule as Auxílio Brasil, taking into account the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

The cards and passwords used to withdraw Auxílio Brasil can be used to receive the gas voucher.

Withdrawals can be made at lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals. The benefit can also be paid in digital social savings from Caixa Tem.