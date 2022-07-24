Gasoline price drops 15% in Pernambuco in four weeks, points out ANP | Pernambuco

The average price of gasoline in Pernambuco has fallen by 15.07% in the last four weeks, according to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). In the case of ethanol, the same survey showed a reduction of 3.77% in the period ( see video above ).

State law sanction which reduces the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels from 29% to 18%, added to the reduction in the value of gasoline sold to distributors by Petrobras on Wednesday (20), helps to explain prices.

In Pernambuco, a decree, in force since July 5, had already changed the way of calculating the tax, which helps to explain the reduction. The new state law on ICMS came into effect on July 15th.

According to the ANP, the average price per liter of regular gasoline in the state was from R$ 6.20 in the week ended this Saturday (23). The value was BRL 7.20 between June 26 and July 2; which represents a reduction of 15.07% in four weeks.

In Recife, the average price in the period went from R$ 7.21 to R$ 6.08, a reduction of 15.67% in four weeks.

Average gasoline price in cities in Pernambuco between July 17 and 23 County Average price (BRL) araripine 7.43 Green arch 6.67 beautiful garden 6.42 Cape St. Augustine 6.16 caruaru 5.93 stalwarts 6.04 Igarassu 6.30 Jaboatao dos Guararapes 6.26 slab 6.08 Olinda 6.23 Paulista 6.32 petrolina 6.63 Recife 6.08 Willow tree 6.85 Santa Cruz do Capibaribe 6.16 Saw Carved 5.99 Victory of Santo Antao 6.22

The city with the cheapest regular gasoline this week was Caruaru, in the Agreste region, with a liter costing, on average, R$5.93. The highest average value, R$ 7.43, was registered in Araripina, in the Sertão. In all, the survey consulted 17 municipalities (see table above).

In relation to ethanol, there was also a reduction in prices, smaller than that observed for gasoline. In the last four weeks, the average value of fuel dropped from R$5.83 to R$5.61, a decrease of 3.77%. In the capital, the average price per liter is R$ 5.56.

For those who need to fill up frequently, the decrease in the value of gasoline represented a relief. In some places in the capital, this Saturday (23), it was possible to find the liter at R$ 5.79.

App driver Ivanildo José da Silva said he was forced to put gas in the car in order to run and guarantee some profit. “There is R$ 5.99, it is still possible to run. But it reached R$ 7.50. I had to take out a loan and do the conversion”, he said.

There are those who expect the price to drop even further, like entrepreneur Everson Iago. “We didn’t go out anymore because of the gasoline. Even the bus fare increased, everything is expensive,” said the entrepreneur.

For those who look at the price of alcohol and have doubts about which fuel to put, economist Rubens Maurício gives the tip. “If the value of alcohol is 30% cheaper than gasoline, it is worth it”, he warned.

The changes in fuel taxation in Pernambuco were announced by Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) on July 4th. They comply with federal law 194, which creates a tax ceiling in Brazil.

The change, made in the election year, provides that diesel and gasoline, previously seen as superfluous, are classified as “essential”. Thus, the maximum rate for these products cannot exceed 18%.

Pernambuco and 11 other states filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the rule on June 22. In the action, the governors argued that the ICMS is a state tax and, therefore, the Union would be interfering in a competence of the states.

Another argument of the governors is that the legislation harms the collection of the states, but does not solve the problem of the increase in fuel prices, which follow the fluctuations of the international market.

In Pernambuco, the state government estimates that it will fail to raise R$ 4 billion a year with the reduction, which will have an impact on the financing of public services.