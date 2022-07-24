Gasoline price will fall by at least R$2, says Bolsonaro

President spoke to journalists upon arrival in Rio; this Sunday (July 24), he will make his candidacy for reelection official

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Saturday (July 23) that his government wants to reduce the price of gasoline by at least R$2. re-election.

“The fuel issue has had an effect. We understand that R$2, at least, is our target to reduce the price of gasoline. Along the same lines, there’s alcohol, which is boosted by our project that became a law for direct sales from the plant to gas stations.”, the Chief Executive told journalists.

On June 13, Bolsonaro had already said that he himself made the calculation that gasoline could cost R$2 less per liter at the pumps after the project that imposes a ceiling on ICMS (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços) was approved. Law was signed into law by the president 10 days later, on June 23.

The Chief Executive also said that he will continue to monitor fuel prices at gas stations.

The PL will make official this Sunday (July 24) Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection. The event is scheduled for 11:22 am, at the Maracanãzinho gymnasium, in Rio de Janeiro.