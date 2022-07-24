God of War Ragnarok Art Book Is Gorgeous and You’ll Want One

Dark Horse and Santa Monica Studio are working on a God of War Ragnarök art book that will delight fans of the franchise. The manual will feature 240 pages and is planned to arrive on November 29.

The item is marketed by Amazon USA, and interested parties can opt for a standard edition ($49.99) or Deluxe ($129.99) — the latter with a more sophisticated hardcover. Check out the publicity photo used by the retailer:

There is no information about the arrival of the product to Amazon do Brasil, but both are on pre-sale and can be booked using a Brazilian address. The Deluxe Edition of the book has the following description:

Dark Horse Books and Santa Monica Studio join forces to present stunning and never-before-seen concept art of the world, characters, creatures and artifacts with “The Art of God of War Ragnarök”. With a beautiful leather case and cover, along with two “gallery quality” prints, this stunning deluxe edition is a must-have for hardcore fans of the series. See what adventures await you in Midgard and beyond!

The author of the book is Amy Ratcliffe, recognized for her work with the Star Wars saga and for the works “Star Wars Battles that Changed the Galaxy” and “The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge”.

Pre-orders for God of War Ragnarok are at a lower price

And anyone looking to secure God of War Ragnarök in advance can do so on Amazon. The retailer has recently lowered the price and customers can buy the game for: