Google fires engineer who believed in AI consciousness

Google fired the engineer Blake Lemon for saying that a language system developed by the company had acquired consciousness, feelings and “spirit”. This is the Model Language for Dialog Applications (LaMDA), one of the most advanced experiences in artificial intelligence.

Lemoine had been away since June of this year. The information was released by Google on Friday the 22nd. According to the company, the engineer violated the company’s confidentiality rules. To them, Lemoine’s claims about LaMDA are false and unfounded.

“It ends a cycle I lived in for several years. I did my job correctly,” Lemoine wrote on social media this Saturday, the 23rd. “Despite exposing something that I really experienced, I am being wronged by the company to which I dedicated my life for years.”

According to the former employee, the day before his departure from the company, he delivered some documents to the office of a US senator, stating that, in the paperwork, there was evidence that Google’s technology area was involved in religious discrimination.

At the time, the company spoke out reinforcing that LaMDA was able to imitate a common conversation between human beings. However, this did not mean that the language system was conscious.

“Our team has reviewed Lemoine’s concerns in line with our AI principles,” it reported last month. “We inform you that the evidence does not support his claims.”