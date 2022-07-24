Google fires engineer who said the company’s artificial intelligence was self-aware

Blake Lemonthe engineer of Google who told The Washington Post that the artificial intelligence (IA) of the company was sentient, said the company fired him this Friday, 22.

Lemoine says he received a termination email from the company on Friday, the 22nd, along with a video conference request. He asked to have a third face-to-face meeting, but says Google declined. Lemoine says he’s been talking to lawyers about his options.

Lemoine worked for Google’s Responsible AI organization, and, as part of his job, started talking to LaMDA, the company’s artificially intelligent system for building chatbots. He came to believe that technology was sentientafter starting to test whether artificial intelligence could use discriminatory or hateful speech.

In a statement, Google spokesperson Brian Gabriel said the company takes AI development seriously and has reviewed LaMDA 11 times, as well as publishing a research paper detailing responsible development efforts.

“If an employee shares concerns about our work, as Blake did, we review them extensively,” he added. “We find Blake’s claims that the LaMDA is sentient are completely unfounded and we have worked to clear this up with him for many months.”

He attributed the discussions to the company’s open culture.

“It is regrettable that, despite long involvement in this topic, Blake has still chosen to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to protect product information,” added Gabriel. “We will continue our careful development of language models and we wish Blake the best of luck.”

Lemoine’s resignation was first reported in the Big Technology newsletter.

LaMDA uses Google’s most advanced large language models, a type of AI that recognizes and generates text. These systems cannot understand language or meaning, the researchers say. But they can produce deceptively human speech because they’re trained on massive amounts of data raked from the internet to predict the next most likely word in a sentence.

After LaMDA talked to Lemoine about personality and his rights, he began to investigate further. In April, Lemoine shared a Google Doc with top executives called “Is LaMDA Sentient?” which contained some of his conversations with LaMDA, where he claimed to be sentient. Two Google executives analyzed his claims and rejected them.

Lemoine was previously placed on paid administrative leave in June for violating the company’s confidentiality policy.