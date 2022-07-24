Government announces blockade of R$ 6.7 billion from the 2022 Budget

According to the Ministry of Economy, the retention of expenses is due to the increase in expenses such as salary bonuses and court sentences.

Ministry of Economy announces blockade of R$ 6.7 billion in the 2022 Budget



O Ministry of Economy informed, this Friday, 22, that it will block R$ 6.7 billion from the 2022 Budget. According to the government, the retention of expenses is due to the increase in expenses such as salary bonus and court sentences. The measure also aims to comply with the federal spending ceiling. Earlier, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the new budget cut could reach R$ 8 billion. He made the statement in an interview at a gas station in Brasilia, where he popped in to check fuel prices. This was the third blockade of funds in the year.

“We don’t want to cut anything. But if I don’t cut, I enter the Fiscal Responsibility Law. Now, it’s hard to work on a tight budget. We have this extra cut that amounts to almost R$ 8 billion. That’s where the issue of precatories comes in, the allowance comes in, the issue of financing for agriculture also comes in”, declared the president. only in On the 25th, the details will be released — a press conference with technicians from the Ministry of Economy is planned. The president did not provide further information about the areas that will be cut.