Group on “taxing role” prepares project that expands current coverage of health plans – News

07/22/2022 – 1:38 pm

Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies Lira and Orlando Silva defend a prior agreement with the Senate to approve the matter

The Working Group of the Chamber of Deputies that analyzed the so-called “exhaustive list” of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) prepared a bill (PL 2033/22) broader than the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on the matter, announced in June. The list is a list of procedures that health plans are required to cover for users.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already stated that he intends to vote on the issue in the first week of August.

According to the group’s text, the ANS list, which already has 3,368 procedures, is the basic one for contracts signed from 1999 onwards. But, if the doctor or dentist adopts a different procedure, the health plan will have to cover the treatment as long as there is proof of effectiveness or recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) in the Unified Health System (SUS); or authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa); or even that there is a recommendation from, at least, an internationally renowned health technology assessment body, such as the American FDA.

The STJ also contemplated procedures not included in the ANS list, but states that coverage will be an exceptional possibility. It also requires that the treatment has not been expressly refused by the agency. In addition, proof of effectiveness and recommendations from national and foreign technical bodies are all necessary conditions.

consensus text

Right after the last meeting of the group, on July 13, the rapporteur of the text, deputy Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR), said that the project had the support of several involved in the issue.

“Our group, despite our ideological differences, built an adequate text. Today I spent two hours with associations of people with difficult-to-treat diseases, everyone was absolutely satisfied with the text. A suitable text. Both operators and users are covered here. A symmetrical text”, he observed.

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies Hiran Gonçalves: “Both operators and users are covered”

But President Arthur Lira explained in the last session before the parliamentary recess that he wants to reach an agreement with the Senate to vote on the text. “This matter needs, given the strength it is and the demand it has in society, that we have this nod from the Federal Senate, that we vote on the matter and they vote on the sequence. Either the same day or the next day. Without it, we will have no effect,” said Lira.

Arthur Lira was supported by Congressman Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP). “Many families look for all parliamentarians here, asking for an answer. And the conclusion is that the WG indicated by your excellency produced results, despite the controversy. The result could be appreciated by the House, but will be considered in an agreement with the Senate. And so the families and all of us can go to the Senate and appeal to the senators so that in the first week of August we can vote,” said Silva.

The working group did not hold public hearings, but, in the justification of the project, it states that it heard the ANS; and civil society organizations such as the National Institute for Consumer Protection, the Pro-Autism Community, the Brazilian Lymphoma and Leukemia Association, the Association of People with Cerebral Palsy, and the Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa.

Reporting – Sílvia Mugnatto

Editing – Roberto Seabra