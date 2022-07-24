Guarulhos Airport will gain another VIP room, and access will be free!

Guarulhos International Airport will get a new VIP lounge soon. It’s what promises to fintech Nomad, expected to open to the public in November, free of charge!

The new space will be located in Terminal 3, which houses international flights and will have food, drinks, rest areas and a travel concierge (who can help with itineraries, tips and any reservations).

The good news is that the room will be open to the general public at no cost. That’s right, you don’t even have to be a Nomad customer. In addition, there will be an exclusive area for “premium” customers, although the definition of this concept is not yet clear.

“We want to redefine the traditional concept of a VIP lounge through our identity and with the commitment that the lounge is innovative and simplifies the journey of travelers” said Lucas Vargas, CEO of Nomad.

The expectation is to receive 17 thousand people a month at the place, something tells me that if the offer of free food and drink is for real, this number will be small 😂.

With information from Estadão.