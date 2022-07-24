Guerrero is presented at Avaí, says if he plays against Flamengo and reveals if he still dreams about the national team

Peruvian forward signed with Avaí until the end of the season

the attacker Paolo Guerrero was presented as a new reinforcement of the Hawaii in an event held this Saturday (23), in Ressacada, with the presence of the fans.

The 38-year-old Peruvian signed with the Santa Catarina club until the end of the season and has already been regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

With that, he will be available to coach Eduardo Barroca to make his debut against Flamengohis former team, this Sunday (24), at 11 am (Brasília), for the 19th round of the Brazilian. And, as far as shirt 9 is concerned, there is high expectation to enter the field.

”I’d like to [de jogar contra o Flamengo]. I would like to be there tomorrow. It is a very important game, which closes the first round. I would like to be, but the teacher decides. I’m very well. I’m still not 100% physically, because I just arrived. I did three training sessions with the group, but as far as I’m concerned, my desire to play is great,” he said.

Guerrero, 38 years old, had stints with great Brazilian football teams, such as CorinthiansFlemish and International. Colorado, by the way, was his last club. He made his last game for the team on October 2nd last year, against Atlético-MG. Since then, he was without a club.

play 0:37 Peruvian arrives to command the Avaiano striker

Top scorer and idol Peru, Guerrero stated that he feels ready to wear the shirt of his national team again. He missed out on the repechage for the world Cup from Qatar as he has spent the last few months recovering from a serious knee injury.

”Certainly [quero jogar na seleção peruana]. I feel really good. I did a long rehabilitation to be 100% and then define my future. As soon as I was 100% well, Avaí came to consult me ​​and I accepted the challenge. Physically I feel great. The problem was my injury that was left behind. Now I’m fine and if I came here, why couldn’t I play for my national team?”, he questioned.