Haaland scores first goal for City as England beat Bayern

Bayern Munich faced Manchester City today (23) at Lambeau Field, in the United States, in a friendly. The game marked the debut of Erling Haaland for the English club and his first goal for the team, which was the only goal of the match and gave the victory to Manchester City.

Bayern’s next match will be the German Cup final next Saturday against RB Leipzig. Manchester City, meanwhile, face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on the same Saturday (30).

Haaland’s Debut!

Erling Haaland, signed this transfer window from Borussia Dortmund, made his official debut today, for Manchester City, and scored his first goal for the English club against former rivals Bayern Munich. The Norwegian striker has signed a 5-year contract with the English club, and is expected to stay at the club until 2027. The Norwegian played for 45 minutes today.

Haaland participated in Manchester City vs Bayern Munich, European football’s pre-season friendly Image: Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Bayern without Mané and with De Ligt

Striker Sadio Mané was signed by Bayern Munich for R$ 169 million, but was not even listed for today’s friendly. Mané even returned to Germany already. The Senegalese striker has already made his debut for Bayern and even scored a goal in his first game, in the friendly against DC United.

De Ligt, a former Juventus defender, was the team’s other top signing this transfer window and debuted against DC United, scoring a goal as well. Today, again, the Dutchman started on the bench. Bayern Munich paid around R$370 million for the signing of the defender and he entered the second stage.

Storm disrupts the game and generates delays and stoppages

The United States is suffering from storms and hostile weather throughout its national territory and, due to a storm in the Green Bay region, where the game will be played, the organizers of the event chose to delay the start of the match by 16 minutes.

Just before the match, a light but heavy rain began to fall on Lambeau Field. The weather forecast also estimated that, during the game, a hailstorm or heavy rain could put the audience and the show at risk, so the game was delayed.

The match started normally after the delay, but shortly after Haaland’s goal, in the 12th minute of the first half, the game had to be stopped again. The organization of the event understood that the weather was putting the public at risk and, therefore, decided to stop the game again.

After an hour-long break, it was determined that the game would resume with two 40-minute halves and a five-minute break in between.

City’s total dominance

As expected, Manchester City started the match valuing possession of the ball, pressing and attacking Bayern Munich from the sides, with Grealish, mainly. The Germans bet fast exits on the counterattack and on a defense line with 5 at the moment without the ball, but always with strong pressure on City’s exit.

In the sixth minute, Gnabry scored a goal for Bayern, but the offside was correctly signaled. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, needed just 11 minutes in the Manchester City shirt to score his first goal for the club. After a good pass from De Bruyne, Jack Grealish made a great low cross and, in the small area, Haaland scored his first goal for the club with a first-class touch.

The long stoppage did not help Bayern solve the problems. Manchester City dominated the German team with ball possession and prevented Bayern from attacking frequently. Controlling the game, Manchester City created good chances to score, came to make the second with Haaland, but was ruled out for irregular position.

In the first half, City suffered little and was very safe, winning with tranquility and allowing sporadic chances for Bayern.

second warm time

After the brief stoppage, Bayern Munich managed to correct some problems and have more possession of the ball, even so, they suffered from the attacks of Manchester City, which continued with more possession of the ball. The German club struggled to create offensively and was dominated by City’s midfield and defence.

In general, the second stage was less intense and both teams created fewer chances. The pace of the game was slower and Bayern had a little more possession, but they couldn’t be creative. The German club also suffered from Manchester City’s speed plays, but the English did not increase their advantage.

Manchester City knew how to block Bayern Munich’s attacks well and leave the game in a safe and comfortable way. Without being able to print speed and find the spaces, the Germans were easily canceled out by the English club, which held the victory in the final third of the match and even managed to send a ball to the post in an isolated arrival to the attack.

american football stadium

The friendly was in Wisconsin, in the north of the United States. Lambeau Field is the home stadium of the Green Bay Packers, one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the NFL, American football league in the country. The stadium is open and holds just over 80,000 fans. For the friendly football match, 78,000 people went to watch the game, despite the complicated weather.

Duel of national hegemonies!

Bayern Munich is tenth consecutive champion of the German Championship. Manchester City, meanwhile, have won four of their eight Premier League titles in the last five years.

Before the game, the atmosphere between the teams was light and the players and coaches met to exchange a few words before kick-off.

Congratulations teacher!

Julian Nagelsmann, coach of Bayern Munich, is one of the youngest and most promising coaches in the world and, just today, he turned 35. For comparison, goalkeeper Neuer is a year older than the coach. City’s Mahrez and De Bruyne are just four years younger than the German coach.

DATASHEET

Bayern Munich 0x1 Manchester City

Date: 07/23/2022

Competition: friendly

Hour: 20h (from Brasilia)

Place: Lambeau Field (USA)

Yellow cards: Kimmich (BAY), Pavard (BAY), João Cancelo (CITY) (Phillips (CITY), Hernández (BAY)

Goal: Haaland 12/1T (CITY)

Bayern Munich lineup: Neuer (Ulreich); Pavard (Nianzou), Upamecano (De Ligt), Hernández (Wanner) and Davies (Stanisic); Kimmich, Muller (Zirkzee) and Sabitzer (Gravenberch); Coman (Mazraoui), Gnabry (Vidovic) and Sané (Musiala). Technician: Julian Nagelsmann

Manchester City lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Rúben Dias (Walker), Nathan Aké and Wilson-Esbrand (Lewis); Rodrigo, De Bruyne and Bernardo (K. Phillips); Mahrez (Palmer), Haaland (Álvarez) and Grealish. Technician: Pep Guardiola.