half-naked? Rafa Kalimann takes orders, opens the lingerie and shows what it would be like at OnlyFans

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

It can not be! Rafa Kalimann is the moment and proved it this Friday (22) with clicks directly from a new shoot that left fans completely shocked. The muse, who radically changed her look, decided to share some behind-the-scenes shots and, of course, was a huge success on Instagram.

+ Stay on top of everything that is happening in the world of celebrities

The TV Globo presenter joined the wave of neon pieces and chose a completely revealing body in neon green. At the time, Rafa just shared a click in low quality and showed a little bit of how his week was to the more than 23 million followers on the social network.

“Backstage, busy week, good”, wrote the ex-BBB in the caption. The muse’s dedicated fans, as always, left several compliments. “Did you have a problem with your bikini?”, asked a follower in the comments. “It’s time to open an OnlyFans”, joked another internet user. “The look of millions, honestly”, extolled another follower. Check out the influencer’s post:

Rafa Kalimann reveals that he had burnout syndrome after the end of the program

People like us! Recently, presenter Rafa Kalimann opened up about her mental health in an interview with UOL Splash and revealed that she was diagnosed with burnout syndrome after the end of the show “Casa Kalimann”, which she presented for a short time.

Rafa reflected on the criticism he received from the public and revealed that he went through several problems because of the attraction: “I collapsed. Mine was totally burnt out. There were several conflicts. I questioned myself about what I was doing, if I should continue, if I was very bad or incapable. I didn’t just face criticism, but name-calling. For months”.

“I went to New York to reconnect. I was lost and feeling that I was becoming what others wanted me to be. Came a place of pain, judgment. It’s all part of learning. I did ‘Casa’ and then ‘Rede BBB’”, said the muse, who always talks openly about her mental health on social media.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ Even with a dress, Simaria turns around to prove that her volume is bigger than that of Mulher Melão

+ After appearing soapy, Rafa Kalimann dispenses with underwear and shows flexibility

+ With a thong, Gabi Lopes squats on the beach and the wave ends up entering where it shouldn’t: “Wet”