Hamilton regrets distance to Red Bull and Ferrari in France – Formula 1 News

Wolff said Hamilton extracted more than the car offered to take fourth place (Photo: Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Paul Ricard hoping that he could finally fight for something more in the 2022 Formula 1 season. But, again, he couldn’t keep up with either Ferrari or Red Bull, and the seven-time world champion will start in fourth place this Sunday ( 24).

“I expected us to be three tenths away from them, but we were a second behind. With that difference, I thought I could be in the fight in Budapest, however, it looks like we’re going to take a little longer. It’s still possible,” Lewis said.

The Mercedes driver even liked his performance in France, but he knows something is missing to be able to fight on an equal footing with the leaders. “It was a beautiful lap, I’m happy with the progress I’ve made, but for some reason, we’ve come a long way this weekend. It’s not just the update package, both Red Bull and Ferrari are a step above us in fact.”

Hamilton starts in the second row at Paul Ricard this Sunday (Photo: Mercedes)

Hamilton also argued whether the ground effect so damaging to Mercedes this year was a major factor in that gap to rivals. “It’s at least half a second just on the straights. It’s like they have less drag and more downforce on the whole circuit. The last sector was six, seven tenths apart, it’s pretty crazy. They are able to go faster in the high corners than we are,” he said.

The Briton also spoke about the differences in the set-up between his car and that of George Russell. The dispute between the two on the starting grid is very even, with Hamilton tied 6-6 with his teammate.

“Usually he’s been in the same car all weekend, since FP1 not much has changed. I like to experiment, so I tried to use a bigger and more elongated wing and, luckily, I got a good hit. But I’m still testing it,” Hamilton concluded.

