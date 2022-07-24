Has arrived! OPPO lands in Brazil with 4G smartphone and focus on cost-effectiveness

The market has just received another strong competitor in the mobile telephony segment. After Xiaomi and realme arrived in the country, it was time for OPPO to bring its smartphone portfolio to Brazil, but without much fanfare or big news for users in this first phase. Considered by IDC the fourth largest manufacturer of cell phones in the world, OPPO will have to fight both with its Asian “sisters” and with other companies for a slice of the Brazilian market share, including Apple, Samsung and Motorola, which because they have been installed for many years in Brazil have conquered a solid (and loyal) consumer base.

















economy and market

22 Jul

















android

21 July



Although users have started to prioritize 5G-compatible cell phones, OPPO chose to debut with a version that does not support the fifth generations of mobile networks, delivering only LTE connectivity, a feature that can be a problem for those who live in capitals with 5G as a essential technology. Despite the timid beginning, it is expected that over the months the company will bring more products from its catalog to the country through importation, the same method adopted by Xiaomi through DL, the company that represents the Chinese giant with the right to represent the company. brand in national territory. In a press release, OPPO says that it chose to bring the Reno 7 because it is an affordable model with good technical specifications, coming as an attraction for those looking for an intermediate smartphone. “Since the launch of the Reno series in 2019, the cumulative sales volume has reached 60 million units,” said the company’s CEO.

For now, the Reno 7 is the company’s only smartphone that will be officially sold in Brazil. The model in question displays a modern design featuring a large 6.43-inch screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, providing greater image fluidity during games. The internal hardware is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset together with the Adreno 610 graphics card and 8GB of RAM for background processes. In addition, there are three rear cameras (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh — the full datasheet can be seen below.

OPPO did not say the price or release date, but this information should be revealed soon by the manufacturer.

technical sheet













73.2 x 159.9 x 7.49 mm

6.43 inches – 2400x1080px











6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Hole for camera and 90 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform

Adreno 610 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera (f/1.4)

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual Band Wi-Fi

4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 11 with ColorOS 12.1

Dimensions: 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.49 mm

Weight: 175g

See also

The Oppo Reno 7 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.