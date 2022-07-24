“He established that his salary…”; Vitinho’s request to leave Flamengo ‘leaks’ and reverberates in Gávea

In the last days, Flamengo and Vitinho decided that there is no reason to renew the striker’s contract, which has a contract expiring at the end of this season. Thus, the conversations ended, and now, they are evaluating proposals for the immediate departure of the attacker, who does not please the fan. Recently, midfielder Diego Ribas came out in defense of shirt 11.

“Vitinho now in the last game was booed before entering. For me, this is not normal and never will be. My relationship with the fans is wonderful, I love them, but let’s reflect, please. We won’t always win. There are times when we want change, but it is natural”, said Diego.

If Flamengo has the opportunity to sell Vitinho, the Club will negotiate it. The transfer should be for international football, given that he completed 7 games and Flamengo does not want to reinforce a Brazilian club. In addition, according to the newspaper ‘O Globo’, the striker established that his salary in Brazil should be R$1 million.

Also according to the report, some clubs made surveys, but with the requested values, they did not signal willingness to proceed with the negotiations. If he cannot find a team in this transfer window, the striker must wait for his contract to end and leave for free at the end of the season.