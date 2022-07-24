Here’s how to get rid of the annoyance caused by telemarketing calls

Have you ever gone through a time when you received a lot of proposals for services and products by telephone and got angry. With cell phones, differentiating SPAM from an important call can be easier, but even so, many organizations end up insisting on invasive phone calls, causing embarrassment to many people who have their data shared.

Anatel’s resolution, which was made official this year, added 0303 to landline and cell phones used in telemarketing. That way, you can identify the origin of the calls. However, even with the possibility of blocking, there are call centers that use different numbers, insisting on contact in an uncontrolled and even unethical way.

Some digital services make it possible to block telemarketing, but if it doesn’t solve it, a complaint must be made by Anatel

Fortunately, there are reporting channels such as do not disturb me, a platform that registers numbers in order to block them. On the government website, it is possible to make complaints by attaching a complaint by Consumer Portal. Finally, if you have more information about the unwanted call, file a complaint directly with Anatel (National Telephone Agency).

Companies that do not comply with the rules after prior notice may pay fines of BRL 1 million per day up to BRL 13 million. Recently, 180 Brazilian companies were fined by the Ministry of Justice and Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), in a joint action against abuse in telemarketing calls. This is a warning to organizations that outsource these tasks and do not know how certain management is dealing with the database.