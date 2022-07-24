Hogwarts Legacy Special Editions Revealed Ahead of Time

Hogwarts Legacy special editions may have been discovered ahead of time.

According to information shared on the VGC, an image was discovered on the Hogwarts Legacy website that shows three distinct editions for the game – the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition.

Although it is not known when this image was posted, the article indicates that it has links to some of the largest retail stores in the United States, including Best Buy and Game Stop, which suggests that game may be coming.

You can see the image in question below, along with the respective items of each edition:

From our understanding, most items in the Deluxe and Collector’s editions will be digital and cosmetic. The only difference between the two is the “Steel Case” and “Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book”, which should be the only physical items included in the Collector’s Edition.

Either way, none of this has been confirmed by Warner Bros. and it is possible that the final editions of Hogwarts Legacy have nothing to do with these.

The game is scheduled for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC and is expected to arrive later this year.

Source: VGC