Honda Civic Type R is unveiled in the US and will have more than 320hp

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R was unveiled this week by Honda of the United States, completing the 11th generation Civic lineup. It is already known that the sports hatch will have a 2.0 turbo propellant, but the technical specifications have not yet been announced. According to the Japanese automaker’s executives, the new Type R will be the “most powerful and most dynamic of all”, which suggests that the power will exceed the 320hp of the previous generation.

The new version of the Honda Civic Type R will have a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive, with a system that allows you to maintain high revs when changing gears without losing performance. Honda also said that this will be the fastest and most rewarding model, in terms of driving, in the entire history of the model.

The Type R was always speculated in the country, but what ended up arriving here was the Si version. The new hatch will be imported to Brazil from 2023.

Civic Type R has bold design

The Honda Civic Type R’s look features bold lines and a functional rear spoiler. All the engineering of the car was developed to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle. The front of the hatch is marked by LED headlights, a larger lower beehive grille and a long hood. The new generation of Honda brought a minimalist design that can be seen on the bumpers and rear doors. In addition, the fenders have been widened so that the vehicle uses Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires measuring 265/30 ZR19.

Air intake is large and functional (Image: Disclosure) Exhaust outlet with three central tips (Image: Disclosure) Beehive-shaped front grille (Image: Disclosure) Fenders were widened (Image: Disclosure)

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be available in five colors: white, red, blue, black and grey. Additional specifications will be revealed by the automaker in September, the month in which the vehicle will be officially launched in the United States.

comfortable interior

The sporty version of the Civic is characterized internally by the red color, which dyes the seams, the carpet, the floor mats, the seat belts and the seats (these have an imitation suede with a high coefficient of friction, so that the friction holds the passengers during high speed corners). The red color is a tradition of the Type R line, as well as the aluminum manual gearshift knob with red detail. Added to this set, both the pedals and the gear lever have metallic tones and the functional steering wheel bears the red Honda logo.

The interior of the 2023 Civic Type R used to be simple, being a sports car. The new model, however, deviates a little from the standard and features two-zone automatic air conditioning, wireless charger and multimedia center. The digital dashboard also features indicators for sporty driving, such as the G-force and stopwatch.

Shifter have metallic tones The red color is a tradition of the Type R line Seats have imitation suede with a high coefficient of friction

The arrival of the Type R in Brazil could mark a new chapter in the old rivalry between Civic and Corolla. That’s because Toyota also confirmed the arrival of the Corolla GR (acronym for Gazoo Racing, its sports division). The first interesting point is that both bodies are hatchback, unprecedented for the Corolla in Brazil. Still talking about design, the sports gear make the cars almost unrecognizable.

The performance of the Toyota is also head-on. The Corolla RS brings under the hood a 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, with direct fuel injection, which provides power of 304hp and torque of 37.7kgfm.