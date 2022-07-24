How It Was Murder That Convicted Actor From Power Rangers

Skylar Julius DeLeon, 42, was sentenced to death in California, United States, for double murder. The former actress is known for her role in the classic “Power Rangers” TV series.

In prision, skylar changed its name and gender, adopting the name of skylar precious DeLeon. Furthermore, skylar also started to receive hormone therapy to achieve a more feminine appearance. She was legally recognized as a woman in 2019.

The crime that convicted Skylar was theft and murder, against the owners of a yacht in 2004 and was committed with his ex-wife, Jennifer Henderson.

After getting married in 2002, the couple had two children, and when they began to suffer from a lack of money, they decided to start committing petty crimes.

In 2004, the two met the couple Jackie Hawks and Thomas Hawks, who had a yacht for sale, valued at US$ 435 thousand (about R$ 2 million and 300 at the current price).

Under the pretense of auditioning at Newport Beach Harbor, Sylar and his wife, accompanied by three other accomplices, attacked the couple and forced them to hand over the yacht.

Then they tied them up and threw them overboard. The bodies were never found.

Years later, the crime came to light because one of the accomplices confessed everything, thus starting the process against Skylar and his wife.

Having already committed other crimes, Skylar was sentenced to death by lethal injection. However, as the death penalty has been abolished in California, she will live to the end of her life on death row.

Alonso Machain, who confessed to the crime, was sentenced to 20 years for cooperating with the investigations. Jennifer and the other accomplice were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.