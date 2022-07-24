How much does it cost to open a McDonald’s franchise?

With a menu of diverse products, McDonald’s is operated by Arcos Dourados, the brand’s franchisee throughout Latin America.

McDonald’s is the largest and best-known food company in the world. The chain arrived in Brazil in 1979, in the Rio de Janeiro region, and today has more than 2,000 stores throughout the country and employs around 50,000 people.

With a menu of products ranging from ice cream to breakfast, the company has been operated since 2007 by Arcos Dourados, the brand’s franchisee throughout Latin America. McDonald’s is highly respected in the food industry and is seen as an example for other businesses that have emerged in recent years.

Like Burger King, McDonald’s also offers franchise models. But, because it is an investment with a certain profit, it ends up not being so cheap to become a franchisee of the best known fast food chain in the world.

McDonald’s Franchise: What’s the Value?

The initial value of the investment was published by Arcos Dourados, the company that owns the rights to franchise the brand in Latin America, on the Franchising Portal. On the page, information on franchises of different branches and values ​​is gathered, as well as recommendations and stories.

According to the Brazilian Franchising Association, the investment to open a McDonald’s franchise in its simplest model, which is the mall’s food court, is based on BRL 2,670,000.00. It is, without a doubt, a very large amount and can scare some investors.

In relation to street stores, the investment is even greater: BRL 5 million. This amount refers only to the construction and opening of the units and the franchisee will need to pay other amounts. Check out the breakdown of the investment below:

R$ 150,000 franchise fee referring to the right to use the brand;

5% of gross revenue in the form of royalties for the company;

4.3% of the unit’s gross revenue as an advertising fee.

Image: ATIKAN PORNCHAIPRASIT / Shutterstock.com