How to earn miles faster? 4 fundamental tips for you!

If you are planning a trip, you must have noticed that ticket prices are increasing all the time and, recently, the values ​​are scary. Even with mileage purchase apps, flights are still expensive, which makes many people give up on the trip.

Therefore, owning miles It’s still the best way to get deals on tickets. If you want to learn how to accumulate miles faster, read this article in full!

After all, what are miles?

Miles are units of measurement used in airline loyalty programs to encourage customers to consume more travel packages.

Miles are mainly linked to some credit cards that offer points as a reward for purchases made using the card.

But how can you earn miles faster?

Getting a free ticket is a dream for many people who sign up for frequent flyer programs. So, here are some of the ways to earn miles faster:

Choose a good credit card

The nightmare of many people, the credit card can also be a great way to accumulate miles. For this, you must hire the services of a bank that allows the reversal of expenses on the card in miles.

With that, you can make all your purchases on that credit card, just being careful not to spend more than your financial condition allows.

Keep an eye out for transfer bonuses

It is recommended that you accumulate points directly in your credit card’s rewards program. Thus, you should wait for the bonus points transfer promotions launched periodically by the airlines.

This strategy is very efficient to accumulate miles faster, but it requires care, as the points in reward programs have an expiration date.

Discover the miles clubs

If you travel a lot, it might be a good idea to join airline miles clubs. In these clubs, you can accumulate points each time you take a trip with that company. There are several clubs to choose from, such as: Smiles, by GOL, LATAM Pass, by LATAM and TudoAzul, by Azul Linhas Aéreas.

Prefer to pay slips on your credit card to accumulate miles faster

Did you know that it is possible to pay boletos on your credit card?

If you have accounts such as water, energy, internet, school, etc., invest in paying these bills with your credit card. You can easily do this in your bank app and earn several miles every month.

