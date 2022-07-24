Hulk on Corinthians coach: “I don’t have contact and I don’t even want to have”

Atlético and Corinthians have an important duel this Sunday (24) between third and second place in the Brasileirão in the match that will also mark the reunion between Hulk and coach Vítor Pereira. The two won five titles together in Portugal and China, but disagreements between the parties soured their coexistence. The Brazilian striker regretted the bitter end of the relationship with the coach, but says he has no rancor.

“Vítor trained me in Porto and I was captain under his command. The same thing in China and it was very nice. I always respected him. I wish the best for his life. But he is a guy who, at the end of our relationship, it was nice. I didn’t think it was right for me in some things. Maybe I had something wrong with him in behavior. As a human being, it was a disappointment the way it happened. I did everything to help. He’s a guy who doesn’t hold a grudge, but I I don’t have contact and I don’t even want to. I wish happiness for him and his family, but he’s not part of my circle of friends”, he told Estadão.

Hulk and Vítor Pereira won the Portuguese Championship twice in 2011 and 2012 and met again in China years later, when they were also national champions.

But in late 2020, the relationship between the two deteriorated. In November, the forward left the field very angry after being substituted in an Asian Champions League game and made gestures to the coach as he headed to the changing rooms.

An idol at Atlético, Hulk continues with great numbers this season. He has 23 goals in 33 games and is among the candidates for one of the 26 places in the Brazilian team for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Vítor Pereira is on his first experience in Brazilian football. The coach won the confidence of the fans by keeping Corinthians alive in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, in addition to fighting for the top positions of the Brasileirão despite having suffered from many absences due to injury.

In the fight for the top, Atlético and Corinthians duel this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, for the end of the first round of the Brasileirão. The São Paulo team lost the last five games to the Minas Gerais team. The last Corinthians victory was in 2019. (Status Content)