Hulk talks about Corinthians coach: ‘I have no contact and I don’t care’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico and AFP Hulk and Vtor Pereira have worked together in Portugal and China

This Sunday, Atltico and Corinthians will face each other in direct confrontation for the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will mark the reunion between Hulk, Galo’s forward, and Vtor Pereira, Timo’s coach. The player was coached by the coach at Porto and at the Shanghai SIPG, in China, but the relationship did not end amicably.

The revelation was made by Hulk in an interview with state. The Galo striker, who was captain with the coach at both clubs, said that Vtor Pereira was not right with him. Atltico’s idol says the relationship was a disappointment.

“Vtor trained me in Porto and I was captain under his command. The same thing in China and it was very nice. I always respected him. I wish him the best in life. But a guy who, at the end of our relationship, was not I didn’t think he was right with me on some things. Maybe I did something wrong with him in behavior. As a human being, it was a disappointment the way it turned out. I did everything to help. A guy who doesn’t hold a grudge, but I don’t contact and I don’t even want to have it. I wish happiness for him and his family, but he’s not part of my circle of friends”, said Hulk.

Hulk won two Portuguese championships under the command of Vtor Pereira (2011 and 2012). In China, they were also national champions. But it was in Asian football that the relationship took a turn for the worse.