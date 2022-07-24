Humiliated, Maria Bruaca faces a new beginning

Advertising Could not load ad

In the next chapters of the novel wetlanda 9pm super production on TV Globo, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) lives moments of great tension. separated from tenorio (Murilo Benício) after having his affair with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) discovered, the housewife is left homeless. Humiliated, she is forced to reorganize her life.

Kicked out of the house by her husband, the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia) revolts with the villain, goes to live in the hut of eugenio (Almir Sater) and starts driving the boat alongside his new friend. The information was provided by columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory.

Scenes earlier, the villain discovers that the clerk is having an affair with his wife. The squatter thinks about killing the couple, but controls himself. The climate sours even more and the bad character threatens to take zuleica (Aline Borges) to the farm, which makes Bruaca a beast.

To show who’s boss, Tenório invites his second wife to live with him in the biome and decides to send Maria Bruaca away from home. Humiliated, she surprises her husband with a gun and makes it clear that she is willing to kill him. However, she misses the shot and enters Eugênio’s boat aimlessly.

