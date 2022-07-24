Hunting dog rescued from helicopter after falling 50 meters in SC canyon | Santa Catarina

One hunting dog was rescued after falling from a height of 50 meters in a canyon in Bom Jardim da Serra, in Serra Santa Catarina. The animal was removed from the helicopter and was not injured , according to the Military Fire Department. then the dog was returned to owner.

The rescue took place on Saturday afternoon (23) at the Funil Canyon. People who were camped at the scene told firefighters that the dog was with them, but could not say why the animal fell. After the fall, he got stuck in an area of ​​the cliff.

The Military Police helicopter was called to help with the rescue. The police located the dog and one of them did a rappelling maneuver to get to the animal. The dog and the crew were hoisted by the helicopter to safety.

The operation lasted about three hours.

In that same municipality, another dog had already fallen off the cliff and was rescued by helicopter two weeks ago. The dog fell 90 meters and the rescue took about five hours, with the help of firefighters and PM. The dog was not injured, as there was a lot of vegetation in the place.

