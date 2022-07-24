Internal pressure increases behind the scenes over Maurício Souza’s resignation

Vasco da Gama lost this Saturday to Vila Nova by 1 x 0 and remains unconvinced in Serie B. Being defeated by the lantern of the competition increased the pressure on coach Maurício Souza.

Papo na Colina found, through journalist Ruann de Lima, that the performance of Vasco’s coach, Maurício Souza, does not please and behind the scenes of the Club there is internal pressure for president Jorge Salgado to dismiss the commander.

The performance of the team in charge of the coach is below 30%, something similar to the performance of Vila Nova, last placed in Serie B. Since its arrival, the team has changed its way of playing and has not been able to make solid matches. The defensive part, previously praised, has suffered many goals in recent games. The attack, which was not very well regarded, took an even bigger fall.

During the week, Vasco issued a note stating that the football department is already preparing to start the integration with those responsible for the 777 Football Group. However, who still makes football decisions is still President Jorge Salgado, supporters and political groups that make up the administrative board demand the resignation of the Coach who arrived after the departure of coach Zé Ricardo, who went to work in Japan.

Campaign for dismissal

Through social networks, the Vasco fans started the campaign asking for the resignation of Maurício Souza. The hashtag #ForaMaurícioSouza is one of the most commented on Twitter.