Interview with the Vampire proves that the saga goes beyond Tom Cruise and Pitt

The expected series of Interview with the Vampire won a trailer this Saturday (23) and, although comparisons with the 1994 film are inevitable, the showrunners seem willing to prove that the saga created by Anne Rice (1941-2021) goes far beyond Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. If the preview is any indication of what’s to come, the new adaptation promises!

The AMC channel seems to bet a lot on the project, to the point of putting it in its prime time: Interview with the Vampire premieres in the United States on October 2, at 10 pm, following the first episode of the latest wave of The Walking Dead.

Like the film, the series focuses on the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson, in Game of Thrones), who decides to share his life with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian, in Succession). To update the story for the present day, the journalist intends to launch a podcast with Louis’ reports.

The focus of the revealing conversation is his relationship with the man who transformed him, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid, of Prime Suspect), and the non-standard family the two formed with little Claudia (Bailey Bass, of Avatar: The Path of Waters).

In the film, the roles of Louis, Daniel, Lestat and Claudia were played by Brad Pitt, Christian Slater, Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst, respectively.

According to AMC’s official synopsis, Interview with the Vampire tells a story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality. “Defying the limitations of a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestar’s proposal for the ultimate escape: to join him as a vampire. But Louis’ intoxicating powers come with a violent price, and the arrival of Claudia, Lestat’s newest recruit, soon sets them on a decades-long journey of revenge.

Check out the trailer for Interview with the Vampire: