IPCA-15, Fed decision, balances of Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and Ambev (ABEV3): what to follow in the week

The last week of July is busy for the markets, with a highlight for the balance sheet season intensifying in the period, in addition to inflation data and important monetary policy decisions.

In Brazil, the highlight is the IPCA-15 for July, which will be released on Tuesday (26). Morgan Stanley expects a 0.18% increase from June, with a 12-month increase to 11.44%.

Itaú’s projection is for a monthly increase of 0.19%, taking the annual rate to 11.46% (from 12.04% in June).

“This reading should already show some effect of tax reductions on fuels, telecommunications and electricity, with a deflationary impact for consumers, although not fully, since the IPCA-15 collection window starts in the middle of the previous month, before the implementation of these measures (the full IPCA for July, incorporating most of the effect, should register deflation of 0.67%)”, points out the bank.

Morgan reinforces that the recent fiscal measures approved by Congress aimed to bring short-term relief on inflation, but were followed by an increase in long-term inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024 – both already above the target -, as part of of the measures are temporary, lasting until the end of the year.

Another inflation data that will be known next week will be the IGP-M for July, on Thursday (28), with Itaú’s projection of a monthly increase of 0.35%, taking the annual rate to 10.2%, from 10.7% in June.

Regarding economic activity, the highlights will be the June data on formal job creation (CAGED), on Thursday, and the unemployment rate (PNADC), on Friday (29).

“After two months of positive readings for the labor market, we expect the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to

decline from 9.5% to 9.4%”, projects Itaú.

Throughout the week, the Central Bank will release part of the economic and financial notes, starting with March balance of payments data, on Monday (25), March and April credit data on Wednesday (27), and the policy note fiscal year, with results until May, on Friday.

On Thursday, the central government’s primary result for June will be released, for which Itaú projects a surplus of R$ 14.5 billion. The following day, the numbers of the consolidated primary balance will be released, still for May (as the central bank gradually normalizes the publication schedule after the end of the civil servants’ strike), for which it projects a deficit of R$ 34.3 billion.

In politics, next week’s agenda tends to remain quite empty, due to the ongoing legislative recess in the middle of the year. Other than that, it is important to follow the electoral polls that will be released during the week and the agenda of party conventions with the officialization of the candidacies.

On the international side, the highlight is the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Bank of America, Itaú and Bradesco’s economic analysis teams forecast a 0.75 percentage point increase, the same magnitude as the increase in June, putting interest rates at a level between 2.25% and 2.5%.

The expectation is still for the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, after the decision. “We expect Powell to repeat similar messages from the June FOMC meeting. In other words, that inflation is very high, the Fed is committed to restoring price stability and some effort may be necessary to reduce inflation”, evaluates the BofA.

Looking ahead, BofA’s projection is for another 0.5 point increase in September and two additional 0.25 point increases by the end of the year, which would bring the rate into the range of 3.25%-3 .50%.

Also, on Thursday, the second quarter US GDP preview will be released. Bradesco’s projection is for a slight increase of 0.4% in the quarterly comparison.

Corporate news is also buzzing, with attention to tech results on Wall Street, with the release of numbers from Alphabet, owner of Google, on Tuesday, Microsoft and Meta on Wednesday, Apple on Thursday and Amazon. on Friday.

In Europe, the July inflation preview will be published on Friday, along with the first reading of second-quarter GDP in the eurozone and Germany. Finally, in China, manufacturing and non-manufacturing surveys for July will also be released on Friday.

Corporate week is busy at B3

The balance sheet season also gains strength at B3, with the release of blue chip numbers, such as Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Vale (VALE3, which brought some indications of what to expect for their numbers after the release of production data for the second quarter, in addition to Ambev (ABEV3).

Food retailers, in addition to the pulp paper sector, will also release their numbers for the period. The “bancões” results season begins with the numbers from Santander Brasil (SANB11). Check the dates below:

July 26: Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) after market close

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) after market close July 27th: Klabin (KLBN11) before opening; Assaí (ASAI3), Dexco (DXCO3), Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), Intelbras (INTB3), OdontoPrev (ODPV3), Log (LOGG3), Suzano (SUZB3) and GPA (PCAR3) after the market close.

Klabin (KLBN11) before opening; Assaí (ASAI3), Dexco (DXCO3), Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), Intelbras (INTB3), OdontoPrev (ODPV3), Log (LOGG3), Suzano (SUZB3) and GPA (PCAR3) after the market close. 28th of July: Ambev (ABEV3), Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Gol (GOLL4) before the opening; Vale (VALE3), Petrobras (PETR4), Ecorodovias (ECOR3), Hypera (HYPE3), Transmissão Paulista (TRPL4), Multiplan (MULT3), Paranapanema (PMAM3), Vamos (VAMO3) and Vulcabras (VULC3) after closure.

Ambev (ABEV3), Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Gol (GOLL4) before the opening; Vale (VALE3), Petrobras (PETR4), Ecorodovias (ECOR3), Hypera (HYPE3), Transmissão Paulista (TRPL4), Multiplan (MULT3), Paranapanema (PMAM3), Vamos (VAMO3) and Vulcabras (VULC3) after closure. July 29: Usiminas (USIM5) before opening, Irani (RANI3) and RD (RADL3) after closing.

In addition to the results season, the electric energy sector will have another event. The hydroelectric generator CEEE-G (RS) goes up for auction on July 29. Key assets include 15 hydroelectric plants with a total installed/firm limit of

approximately 920MW(megawatt)/400MW.

