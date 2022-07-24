Iran carries out first public execution in two years | World

Iran carried out its first public execution in two years on Saturday morning, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR). Iman Sabzikar, 28, served his sentence in Shiraz, in the south of the country.

The Iranian was arrested in February for stabbing and intentionally killing police officer Ali Akbar Ranjbar. On July 12, Iran’s Supreme Court sentenced Sabzikar to qisas, a doctrine of radical Islamic law that provides for punishment equivalent to the crime committed.

Sabzikar, a construction worker, was hanged at 5:40 a.m. at the scene where the crime took place, local authorities said.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, public torture had been suspended by the government. Now, four other men who were also sentenced to jail for murdering police officers are at risk, according to the IHR.