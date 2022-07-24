Irma tells Trindade that she is pregnant in Pantanal

The relationship between Sister (Camila Morgado) and Trinity (Gabriel Sater) was getting better and better to the point where they couldn’t let go of each other anymore, in addition to everyone already knowing they were together, ending the secret once and for all, and now, this relationship is about to enter another level. In the next chapters of wetlandJosé Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) sister-in-law will surprise her boyfriend by telling her that she is pregnant with him.

Irma gave herself completely to Trindade during the relationship, as it had been a while since she felt something like this for another person, being a very important moment in her life, but at the same time, she was warned by other people about some care she needed to take. One of these people was Mariana (Selma Egrei), who did everything she could to get her daughter into her head that she needed to take care of herself so as not to have other consequences.

Irma and Trindade are getting closer and closer. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Irma and Trindade are getting closer and closer. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that despite all the warnings, Irma realized she was pregnant after experiencing some typical symptoms. This messed with her head a lot as she didn’t expect something like this to happen to her, but it was still a suspect. The biggest surprise came when she decided to tell Trindade the news, as the pawn affirms with all conviction that the pregnancy is real, and that soon, both would be parents.

Now, Irma has to deal with this big news in her life and decides to return to Rio de Janeiro to consult and find out if she’s really pregnant or if it’s just a false alarm. She continues to follow the Diário 24 Horas to stay on top of all the summaries of Pantanal.