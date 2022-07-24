Is eating peaches good for you? Check out all about this fruit

Eat one peach ice cream on a hot summer day can be a great thing for a lot of people. Its juicy pulp usually ripens exactly when it is summer in the United States, in the northern hemisphere of the globe, so this fruit can be a good way to satisfy the craving for a sweetie during hot days. In addition, this fruit has many health benefits.

So, read on and find out what are the benefits of eating peach!

The peach and its properties

Peach is a very tasty and juicy fruit, grown mainly in cold countries. With more than a hundred varieties, it has Chinese origin and its constant consumption can contribute a lot to the health of the body.

This fruit has a high concentration of water, low caloric value and high fiber content. In addition, its pulp is rich in vitamin A, C and B complex. The presence of vitamin C stands out, concentrating antioxidants that help in the health of the skin and the immune system.

In the market you can find several options, both dry, in natura, and in syrup, which can be consumed even with sweet ingredients and other recipes.

Some effects of eating peach

Peaches may reduce the risk of heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The peach, however, can be an ally in the control of these diseases. One study showed that the flavonoids contained in the fruit reduce patients’ bad cholesterol levels.

Peaches in breast cancer control

The incorporation of peach in the routine of those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer is a way to regulate the effects. Since the presence of polyphenols can reduce the growth and metastasis of cancer cells.

Peaches improve digestion

Peach contains a high concentration of fiber, which can help regulate your digestion and make your intestines work properly.