Is it rolling? Faustão sends a kiss live to Selena Gomez on her birthday and the internet rages

The crazy critter! The singer Selena Gomez turned 30 last Friday (22) and presenter Faustão sent a live birthday kiss to the singer during his show on Band. For years there has been a fanfic (fictional story) on the internet saying that presenter Faustão was supposed to be living a relationship with singer Selena Gomez.

On the date of Selena’s birthday, one of the netizens published the video of Faustão sending the kiss to the artist and wrote the following fanfic “We need to talk about Selena Gomez’s affective irresponsibility. While Faustão takes care of her and lives showing consideration for everything they lived through, she pretends she doesn’t know the man who transformed her life!”, joked the internet user. The stories made up about the two are booming on the internet.

During Fausto Silva’s programs, the presenter always sends a kiss, a hail or a hello to the birthdays of the day. And on yesterday’s date (22), knowing the fanfics about Faustão and Selena that roll around on the internet, the program’s production team put the name “Selena Gomez” along with the other birthdays for the presenter to congratulate. And when reading her name with difficulty in the list of birthdays, the audience realized that he didn’t even know the singer.

“Today is a special day and at Faustão na Band there is a big kiss for the birthday girl of the day: the glorious Selena Gomez. This is beast! Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez”, wrote the Faustão program on Twitter.

Today is a special day, and in #FaustãoNaBand has a big kiss for the birthday girl of the day: the GLORIOUS Selena Gomez. ✨ This is beast! Happy Birthday Selena Gomez ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r2EiHWOLDx — Faustão in the Band ✨ (@faustaonaband) July 22, 2022

Fausto’s Kiss revives fanfic

When the presenter mentioned the name of “Selena Gomez” in the list of birthdays of the day, the internet went wild remembering the fanfic about the couple that has been circulating on the networks for years. “Today is Selena Gomez’s birthday and Faustão sent a kiss to his girlfriend. Simply the ultimate romantic,” wrote one follower. “THE fanfic by Selena Gomez and Faustão is so memorable it’s been years since I read it and I still remember the story in detail”, commented an internet user. “The love between Faustão and Selena Gomez follows vivísismo”, wrote another internet user posting the video of the moment.

