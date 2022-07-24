For each type of cashback, PicPay has a different expiration date. Check out more information in this post!

PicPay is a payment institution that aims to facilitate everyday financial transactions. In this way, the platform intends to change the way customers manage their money.

Among the various functions offered is cashback. Through it, it is possible to earn an amount of payment back. However, is there a deadline to use the benefit? Find out below.

Is there a deadline to use PicPay cashback?

According to PicPay, there is no “general” deadline to use cashback. Therefore, for each type of cashback, PicPay determines an expiration date, as well as for any amount received as a bonus for referring new friends.

On the other hand, when talking about cashback received for payment of a boleto, cell phone recharge, or Netflix or Spotify monthly fee, the deadline is different. This is said, because the amount you get back in the app is valid for 3 months. Promotions have an expiration date, which is determined in the notifications.

Meanwhile, the balance received back via cashback, expires after 3 months. That way, you can use it to pay new bills, or even pay friends. Apart from these options, there is also the amount of R$ 10 as a bonus received for referring a friend who has never used the app, the amount expires in 7 calendar days.

The information is available in the referral promotion terms, which can be accessed directly on PicPay. To refer the app to new people who have never used it and earn BRL 10 for each new friend to start using the app by referral, just send your referral code, present in the platform account.

