Italian activists glue their hands to Botticelli’s painting in climate protest; watch VIDEO | World

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Italian activists glue their hands to Botticelli’s painting in climate protest; watch VIDEO | World 1 Views

Italian activists glued their hands to Sandro Botticelli’s masterpiece “Spring” at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence in protest against climate change.

The activists sat on the floor and displayed a banner that read: “Latest generation, no gas, no coal”. (See more images of the protest at the end of the report)

  • Share on WhatsApp
  • Share on Telegram

The museum said the masterpiece was unharmed thanks to the glass installed on the painting’s surface.

The painting is among the museum’s most popular works, alongside another creation by Botticelli, the “Birth of Venus”. The two paintings date from the late 15th century.

The protesters were taken to a police station in Florence.

Italian activists glue their hands to a painting by Botticelli in climate protest – Photo: Ultima Generazione/Handout via Reuters

A museum employee cleans glass protecting Botticelli’s ‘Primavera’, after climate activists glued their own hand to the painting in protest – Photo: Ultima Generazione/Handout via Reuters

Earlier this month, activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the frame of a 200-year-old painting in London’s National Gallery to urge the government to end new oil and gas permits. See in the video below:

Climate activists glue their hands to paintings in London galleries during protests

Climate activists glue their hands to paintings in London galleries during protests

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Carlos Miguel should make his Corinthians debut against Atlético-MG

O Corinthians landed in Belo Horizonte early this Saturday night for the game against Atlético-MG, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved