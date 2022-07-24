Italian activists glue their hands to Botticelli’s painting

Three environmental activists held this Saturday, 22, a peaceful protest in one of the rooms of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence (central Italy) that houses the works of Sandro Botticelli (1445 – 1510), painter who portrayed the birth of Venus in one of the most famous works in the history of art.

They glued their hands with instant glue to a glass that protects La Primavera, one of the artist’s best-known paintings, which was undamaged. The activists, two women and a man, as soon as they entered the museum, went to the environment where Botticelli’s work is located and opened a banner with the slogan: “Last Generation Without Gas Without Coal”.

Moments later they “glued” their hands to the work, which caused astonishment among the other visitors, but they were soon removed from the museum and taken to a police station. The museum told EFE that the work was not damaged in any way thanks to the special glass installed years ago to protect this painting, as well as other important works in the Uffizi gallery.

The three youths, who were transferred from the site by the carabineros (militarized police), will be charged with the crimes of interruption of public service, resistance to a public official, unauthorized demonstration and destruction of property, according to local media.

