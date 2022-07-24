‘It’s like smoking 20 cigarettes a day’: the risks of e-cigarettes that have become ‘fashionable’ among young people and teenagers

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Person smoking electronic cigarette

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

E-cigarettes have been banned in Brazil since 2009

Treating addiction to electronic cigarettes has become routine for cardiologist Jaqueline Scholz. “More and more I receive young people aged 16 to 24 in my office who use this product and have a nicotine rate in their body equivalent to the consumption of more than 20 cigarettes a day”, she calculates.

To give you an idea, the Brazilian smoker consumes an average of 17 “conventional” cigarettes a day, according to a survey by the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

Director of the Tobacco Treatment Outpatient Clinic at Instituto do Coração (InCor), the doctor is concerned about the appeal of these devices, especially among teenagers and young adults.

A survey published this year showed that almost one in five Brazilians aged between 18 and 24 have used electronic cigarettes at least once in their lives, even though the sale of this product is prohibited by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

