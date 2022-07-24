Ivete Sangalo remembers her debut as a presenter on ‘Planeta Xuxa’ on the blonde’s maternity leave; see trajectory on TV

This Sunday, Ivete Sangalo is consecrated as the newest presenter of Globo in front of “Pipoca da Ivete”, but in fact the role has been performed by the singer for 24 years. Although it is now the first time that the artist has won her own attraction, in 1998 she debuted in the position covering Xuxa’s maternity leave on “Planeta Xuxa”. At the time, the Bahian was still the lead singer of Banda Eva.

“Before we became very good friends, I used to go to Xuxa’s program and she would write poetic texts to talk about my music and me. We became close, and she trusted me with her program when she went to have Sasha. It was a great experience! she’s always worried about me: “Are you enjoying it? Feel free! Do this, do that”, says Ivete, remembering her first experience as a presenter: “Rede Globo has always had a very wonderful interest in me. First, that this is a station that has been promoting my work for many years. From the first day I set foot here, there has been a strong partnership. Due to my frequency and stay in many other projects, there was always a conversation, a little flashing light: ‘We really wanted you here, Ivete’. I wanted too.

At the time of “Planeta”, several artists replaced Rainha dos Baixinhos, but in an interview with the magazine “Quem”, in May this year, Xuxa highlighted the participation of the Bahian. “She even put on a blonde wig and was very affectionate with everyone. I thought the program was very much like her. I also want to say that ‘Planeta’ was not just Xuxa’s, but Veveta’s too. passed, but she was left with the face, the climate, the smell, the DNA of the Planet”, says Xuxa.

Since then, there are rumors that Ivete Sangalo and Xuxa would have lived a romance. In the singer’s autobiography “Pura Passion”, she denies the relationship. “Even if I was a lesbian and so was she, we wouldn’t stay for being friends. And if we weren’t so friendly and liked women, we could be girlfriends. What bothers me most about success is having to clarify intrigues, gossip. Its truth supersedes any other person’s lie, but the annoying thing is that any answer given will not be the absolute truth because it doesn’t suit other people”, says Ivete.

Check out other appearances by Ivete on the small screen:

Globo Station

On December 26, 2004, Ivete fulfilled her dream of becoming a presenter of “Estação Globo”. The attraction aired on Sunday afternoons and featured guest artists. On January 18, 2009, the program came to an end.

Super star

Ivete became a judge on “SuperStar”, which debuted in 2014, alongside Fábio Jr. and Dinho Ouro Preto. The program sought to reveal new bands through the evaluation of the judges and public voting. The following year, the three judges gave way to Sandy, Paulo Ricardo and Thiaguinho.

The Voice Kids and The Voice Brasil

In 2016 and 2017, Ivete was a judge on “The voice Kids” alongside Calinhos Brown and the duo Victor & Leo. From 2016 to 2019, she was a judge on “The voice Brasil”. The programs sought to reveal new voices for the Brazilian music industry.

The Masked Singer Brasil

Last year, in 2021, Ivete hosted the first season of “The masked Ssnger Brasil”. The program’s game was to find out who were the costumed artists who performed.

In addition to being a presenter, Ivete Sangalo has worked as an actress. The singer participated in two series and a soap opera.

brave people

In 2000, Ivete played Rosália in the series “Brava Gente”. The character was a fiery woman who betrayed Geneval, a character by Mauro Mendonça.

Gabriela

In 2012, Ivete gave life to the character Maria Machadão in the soap opera “Gabriela”. In the plot, she was the owner of the cabaret “Bataclan”.

The Brazilian

In the 2012 series “As Brasileiras”, Ivete played Raquel in the episode “A disstrada de Salvador”. The character was a disorganized and clumsy woman, but beautiful and sweet.