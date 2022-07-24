Jade Picon films herself in a bikini on the beach and influencer exposes new aesthetic procedure

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Will it be, people?! The name of Jade Picon caused controversy on social networks during the night of this Friday (22) after the influencer published a breathtaking video enjoying a day at the beach in Rio de Janeiro, which is her new residence during the recordings of the novel “Cross”.

+ Stay on top of everything that is happening in the world of celebrities

Questions began when the muse appeared sporting her sculptural shape with a not-so-basic red bikini. However, influencer Gabi Prado left a comment beyond controversial, stating that Jade had made a Lipo LAD.

Of course, the veracity of the muse’s aesthetic procedure was questioned by netizens and many claimed that Jade only got her “millions” shape with physical exercises. Even so, many fans defended the new TV Globo star through the publication’s comments.

“It’s no use snubbing Jade just because she has a ripped six-pack”, fired a follower in the publication. “It’s pure fitness,” said another fan, defending the muse. “I’m sure she had a lipo, it can’t be natural,” commented a third. Watch the video and draw your own conclusions:

Jade Picon rents luxury mansion in Rio de Janeiro for shocking value

She is the moment! Recently, Jade Picon temporarily moved to Cidade Maravilhosa, where she will work on the recordings of the soap opera Travessia. The influencer shared on her social networks a video showing the facade of the mansion and many netizens speculated the amount paid by the muse.

To enjoy her stay in Rio de Janeiro, Jade Picon will have to pay around R$30,000 a month on her luxury property, according to the “O Globo” portal. In addition, in the neighborhood, the actress will have strong neighbors, such as actress Aline Campos and player Gabigol.

“NEWS! Now I have my little corner in RJ! New phase, new challenges and many changes! TOO HAPPY! Thank you to everyone who is a part of it in some way. Another little Jade dream that I’m having the pleasure of fulfilling! I can’t even put into words what I’m feeling right now… just pride and gratitude”, celebrated the former BBB on her Instagram.

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ Even with a dress, Simaria turns around to prove that her volume is bigger than that of Mulher Melão

+ After appearing soapy, Rafa Kalimann dispenses with underwear and shows flexibility

+ With a thong, Gabi Lopes squats on the beach and the wave ends up entering where it shouldn’t: “Wet”