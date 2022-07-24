Jeffinho shines, makes a goal and Botafogo beats Athletico in the Brasileirão

In an inspired night of Jeffinho, who scored a great goal and even started the play of Erison’s goal, Botafogo beat Athletico-PR by 2 to 0, today (23). The goals at Nilton Santos, in the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, also end the team’s four games without scoring.

With the triumph, Alvinegro rises to 11th place, with 24 points. Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, loses the chance to sleep in the runner-up and remains outside the G-4: with 31 points, it is in fifth place.

After four games without scoring, Botafogo managed to end their fast with just 18 minutes of the first half. Jeffinho advanced on the left and crossed. Goalkeeper Bento spread and the ball was left for Erison, who had time to aim to put it in the angle and swing the net. Jeffinho, at 9 minutes of the final stage, dribbled two markers before hitting the corner and expanding the score.

400 minutes later

Erison celebrates a goal scored for Botafogo in the game against Athletico, valid for the Brazilian Championship Image: ANDRÉ FABIANO/CODE19/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Botafogo hasn’t rocked the opposing nets since the 1-0 victory over Bragantino, on the last day 4, for the 15th round of the tournament. Since the goal scored by Vinícius Lopes, in the 19′ of the second half in Bragança Paulista, the team had passed Cuiabá, Atlético-MG and Santos, for the Brasileirão, and América-MG, in the Copa do Brasil. In all, there were 404 minutes without scoring a goal until the goal scored by Erison, at 18′.

Who did well: Jeffinho

The attacker used and abused his skill and speed to command the left side of the field. Getting the better of the marking in most of the moves, Jeffinho was the main responsible for starting Botafogo’s offensive plays, including the first goal. He also left his, his first with the white shirt.

Who was bad: orejuela

The right side of Furação failed too much in defense, including the first goal. Without helping with the marking and without supporting the attack, he left at half-time for the entry of Khelven.

Botafogo performance: Goal, finally, leaves

As in the last games, Glorioso started creating good chances and risking good shots from outside the area. This time, however, the goal was scored after only 18 minutes of ball rolling and gave the team peace of mind, which knew how to close down and get out with danger on the counterattacks, especially with Jeffinho on the left.

Athletic performance: Nothing works

The team failed to meet on the field. With many defects in the marking and without finding the spaces in the offensive field, the Hurricane made a game well below. The dissatisfaction is reflected in the changes made by Felipão, who made two changes at half-time and spent the three he had left in the 15th minute of the final stage.

game chronology

Hugo Moura headed well and demanded a great save from Gatito after just seven minutes. However, the hosts took over the game after that. Lucas Fernandes took a risk from outside, at 10′, and took paint off the beam. At 16′, he rolled to Erison, but Bento made a great save on pure reflex.

The striker, however, got the better of him in the 18th minute, when he took advantage of the leftover after a cross from Jeffinho from the left to open the scoring. The shirt 89 calibrated well and hit the angle in the kick, with no chance of defense. With the advantage on the marker, Fogão stayed further back, trying to exploit counterattacks.

In the second stage, Jeffinho extended the score after nine minutes. He stole the ball, left two opponents behind and hit the corner, giving Bento no chance.

Felipão changed Athletico’s team, which started to occupy the offensive field, but the home team knew how to hold on well. Hugo Moura came to swing the net, however the offside was already signaled on the field. In the 26′, Khellven also had a chance to reduce when Gatito came out of the goal badly, however he sent it outside the net. Rômulo, in extra time, was face to face with Gatito, who managed to defend.

Medicine for Jeffinho

With an upset stomach, Jeffinho had to take medicine halfway through the first half. The athlete, who had a great performance, even fell on the pitch in the 35th minute, after he had already been medicated, but managed to continue on the field.

Luis Henrique reopens

Introduced yesterday (22), the player, who returned to the club where he was revealed after spending time at Olympique de Marseille, has already entered the field. Even without being 100% physically, he came on at 33′ of the second half, in the place of Jeffinho.

next games

In the 20th round, the first of the return season, Glorioso will visit Corinthians on Saturday (30), at 7pm. Hurricane welcomes São Paulo on Sunday (31), at 4pm.

Before, however, the team from Paraná enters the field for the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday (27), at 9:30 pm, he visits Flamengo at Maracanã, for the first leg of the quarterfinals.

DATASHEET:

BOTAFOGO 2 x 0 ATHLETICO-PR

Competition: Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – 19th round

Date: July 23, 2022, Saturday

Time: 21:00 (from Brasilia)

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium, the Engenhão, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

goals: Erison, at 18’/1st (BOT); Jeffinho, at 9’/2nd (BOT)

Yellow cards: Thiago Heleno, Terans (ATH)

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges (Saravia), Philipe Sampaio, Lucas Mezenga and Marçal; Eduardo, Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes (Patrick de Paula); Lucas Piazon, Erison (Matheus Nascimento) and Jeffinho. (Luis Henrique) Technician: Luis Castro.

ATLHETICO-PR: Benedict; Orejuela (Khellven), Thiago Heleno (Nicolás Hernández), Matheus Felipe and Abner (Vitinho); Hugo Moura, Fernandinho (Erick) and David Terans; Canobbio (Vitor Bueno), Pedrinho and Rômulo. Technician: Felipe.