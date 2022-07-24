Joaquim will be betrayed and discarded by Úrsula in Beyond the Illusion

the alliance between Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) and Ursula (Bárbara Paz) has always been a determining point in breaking the peace of the protagonists of Beyond the Illusion, and it is exactly the breakup of this union that will provoke the biggest twists in the six o’clock soap opera. In the next chapters, the villain will face a perrengue as he is investigated for the death of Abel (Adriano Petermann) and will be betrayed by his mother, the real culprit in the crime, jumping from triumph to total failure.

Discarded by Úrsula, Joaquim will face the worst sides of his adoptive mother and realizes that he has always been alone, at the behest of the bitch. Firstly, Onofre (Guilherme Silva) will be unjustly arrested for the murder, highlighting the racism and injustice prevailing in Campos as the worker is arrested for a crime he did not commit, precisely at the time when he achieves the best personal achievements.

Without looking back, Úrsula takes a drastic step in Beyond the Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

It won’t be easy for Úrsula to turn her back on her son, but she understands that it’s time to act on her own, even if it is necessary to send Joaquim to prison instead. As is to be expected, remorse will knock on the villain’s door, who will not be able to live with the guilt for so long and will take a drastic action shortly before the end of the novel.

Soon, Além da Illusion will officially leave the 6pm schedule on Globo, and as the costumes dictate, the last weeks of exhibition will be full of twists, intrigue and romance.