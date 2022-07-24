John Wick 4 Gets First Frantic Teaser at San Diego Comic-Con 22

John Wick is back in action in the first teaser for the 4th film in the franchise, revealed during San Diego Comic-Con. The preview, which shows Keanu Reeves in fights and stunts, can be seen above.

This isn’t the first glimpse offered by Lionsgate during the 2022 SDCCC. On the first day of the convention, the studio showed the first photo of John Wick 4, marking the actor’s first new content in the franchise in three years.

parabellum was released in 2019 and Reeves was planning to return to the big screen in 2021 with the fourth film and then 2022 with chapter five. However, unforeseen events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recordings of Matrix: Resurrections ended up postponing the production of the feature films.

following the events of parabellum, John Wick 4 must see the title character separate from the “High Table” criminal organization, with everyone believing the expert assassin is dead. The sequel should take place exactly from the end of the third film, released in 2019.

John Wick 4 hits theaters only March 24, 2023.



THE San Diego Comic-Con takes place between the 21st and 24th of July and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The legend of the lost treasurewhile Convention Friday delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweranimations of marvel studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros.and Marvel Studios.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.