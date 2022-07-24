Joinville confirms first case of monkeypox

This Saturday, the 23rd, the City of Joinville received confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in the city. This is a 29-year-old man, resident of the North Zone, who had contact with a person confirmed to have the disease in the state of São Paulo approximately two weeks ago.

The infected patient received care in an Emergency Care Unit, where he collected exams. Currently, he is monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Secretary of Health of Joinville in a stable state, fulfilling home isolation.

monkey pox

Monkeypox is transmitted by the monkeypox virus and is considered a viral zoonosis. Symptoms are similar to smallpox, although clinically less severe.

The main symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and deep weakness, accompanied by blisters (pustules) that are acute and unexplained.

In most cases, the period of manifestation of the disease is 6 to 13 days after contact with someone confirmed for the disease. Transmission occurs through close physical contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials.