Jout Jout announces the end of his channel and says goodbye to fans (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

Julia TolezanoMore known as Jout Jout, interrupted a two-year break away from social media to announce the end of his YouTube channel, “JoutJout Prazer”. In a long video, published on the page this Saturday morning (23), the youtuber appeared emotional and said goodbye to the fans, thanking them for having accompanied her during all these years.

“We’re back to say that the time has come to end this beautiful cycle started there in 2014, with a lot of butterflies in my stomach and no idea where we would go. Now we know that we arrived in a massive place and that’s why we deserve a massive closure!” Jout Jout.

“We invite you with all the love in the world to join us at this very important moment in our history to honor the journey we’ve taken together so far. And what a beautiful journey!”, he continued. “We deeply thank everyone who participated in some way at some point in this channel. You guys are awesome!”

In the video, Jout Jout still confesses that he tried to record at least 16 times before the final version, which ended up on YouTube: “It was in the midst of a lot of laughter and tears that we managed to record this video for us and for you. We hope you like it and that feel honored, respected and grateful for having touched us so wonderfully and for having been touched by us too,” he concluded.

Initially, in 2019, Jout Jout had stated that he would pause the production of the videos until the following year’s carnival. Her farewell video from her official channel was posted in December to her more than two and a half million subscribers with a heartfelt rant about the need to take a break from her five-year career. “Me and Gaius [assistente] let’s take a break to rock this channel until carnival. It’s a really crazy combination of not working combined with always working somehow.”

“And the point is that we’re looking to take a vacation…Like Pele…Who leaves when he’s winning,” he declared in a 9-minute video that he stretched out in an attempt to tell fans he was moving away from YouTube. However, as she says in the new video, things changed when “the world turned upside down” during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the channel’s five years, Jout Jout marked a generation of internet users with its relevant content regarding social issues, current themes and, above all, feminism with a characteristic charisma of the journalist from Niteroi. Despite having left social networks, she maintains a painting and a podcast on the program “Saia Justa”, from GNT, which debuted in 2018.

nomadic life

In a chat organized by the new Media Studies course at PUC-Rio, in June 2021, with Jout Jout as one of the guests in a conversation with a link open to the public, the youtuber opened up about her life after leaving the videos.

She revealed that she was on a pilgrimage through the countryside of Brazil and ended her relationship with the digital universe. “I started to notice that WhatsApp made me communicate badly, so I became a communicator,” she said, who stopped using the app, in addition to having completely walked away from her Instagram account with more than 1 million followers. .

She explained that the overexposure in her videos made her question whether she was reproducing behaviors and reflections that were in fact her personal opinions. “These were not the demands that life had for me, these were the demands that I had for life”, Julia reflected on the excess of expectations she faced.

“I’m not following what’s going on in England, but when my neighbor hurt her foot I knew right away. I don’t know anything about the future,” she said when asked about future plans to return to making videos and denied the possibility of returning anytime soon.