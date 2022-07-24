Jout Jout announces the end of the YouTube channel

Julia Tolezano, a.k.a. Jout Jout, announced today the end of her YouTube channel after more than two years of pause on the video platform. The influencer, who has more than 2.4 million subscribers, made the news official with a last video, entitled “mass closure”.

In a message to fans, the youtuber talked about the transformations she underwent during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving her home in São Paulo to live in a hostel in the countryside of Brazil. Among the reasons mentioned for the end of the channel, she mentioned the physical distance from Caio, her ex-boyfriend and work partner since 2014, when she started producing content.

“[Depois da covid-19] O Caiao was in São Paulo and stayed in São Paulo. He had a pandemic with a baby. (…) I was traveling by car and passing through a small town where I was only going to stay four days. Then the pandemic hit and I went to live in a hostelwith other travelers who also had nowhere to live, and after you go to the countryside, when you see the things you see, there is no turning back”, she said.

“My desire to talk to a lot of people gave way to a desire to talk to people I can see. I don’t even know what I’m going to do from now on, I’ve been doing my thing, but my intention at the moment is not is to come back with the channel, even more without the Caiaobecause we don’t live closer, and he is important for this channel”, justified Jout Jout, who highlighted that he had already tried to record the farewell video other times.

“I think we had been maturing this for a long time, I had already talked to each other, but I needed this meeting too”, agreed Caio, who found his partner again for the video, after two years away.

Jout Jout also recalled that, despite the disappearance of his personal channel, he continues to produce content for the Saia Justa program, on GNT, with advice and life reflections. But the influencer made a point of highlighting that the format of the work she does for the channel, with a script and a few minutes in length, is very different from what she liked to do on her own platform.

“Appreciate deeply to everyone who participated in some way at some point in this channel. Vyou are too much! And it was in the midst of a lot of laughter and tears that we managed to record this video for us and for you. ANDwe hope that they like it and that they feel contemplated, respected and grateful for having touched us in such a wonderful way and for having been touched by us too! Dlet’s be to all a good life and good choices! TThe well? So it’s ok”, wrote the youtuber in the description of the video, remembering one of her “classic” phrases when speaking to the public.