Juan explains his duties at Flamengo and praises Léo Pereira | Flamengo

Despite having hung up his boots, Juan did not leave Flamengo. He passed through some areas of the club, and currently has a defined position: technical manager. But in practice what are the duties of the former defender? This is a question that many black people ask.

Juan, who, alongside football manager Fabinho, has been following all of the post-match interviews with coach Dorival Júnior, explained to ge How is your work. His mission is to be a link between the cast, coaching staff, directors and be a behind-the-scenes facilitator at Ninho do Urubu.

Ge: What are your responsibilities and how is your day-to-day at the club, both on training days and games?

I am responsible for the analysis and evaluation of the technical part of the cast, both individually and collectively. I always report to Marcos (Braz) what is happening, and I manage the performance analysis part together with the technical committee.

We do a lot of meetings between sectors. I also participate in the coach’s meetings with the squad, before and after the games. I also observe training sessions, which is an important part. I watched practically all of them since the time of Jorge Jesus. Then there’s the exchange of information with the coaches, players and, mainly, with the direction. It is important to make this link to help on a daily basis, always thinking about what is best for Flamengo.

I also try to help in other departments as I know the club and the players well. I also try to help Fabinho a lot, who was important for me in this new role. We are always in touch so that things go well on a day-to-day basis and the coaching staff and players have support.

Do your attributions change according to the coaching staff that passes through the club?

Institutional demands do not change much. What are the needs of Marcos Braz, Bruno Spindel… The fact of following the lectures doesn’t change either, because it’s a request from the direction. What changes according to each commission is the freedom that each one gives.

With Dorival it’s been really cool. They give freedom to also participate in the analysis of opponents and the team itself, in the preparation of lectures. I’m happy, I think it’s been important for my personal development.

(note: when Dorival Júnior was suspended against Tolima, in Colombia, Juan was chosen to be on the bench as an assistant, something that had already happened when Rogério Ceni was the coach).

What are your plans for the career sequence now off the pitch? Chance to be a technician? Who knows how to form a commission with Filipe Luís and Diego in the future…

Being a coach doesn’t cross my mind. I’m happy in the position I’m in, and I’m always looking to take a course, specialize myself to better support my decisions. Since I stopped playing, I took the FGV management course, the CBF executive course, and I’m finishing the CBF B license and then starting the A license. players. But I don’t intend to be a coach.

O Flamengo goes through a phase where the defensive system is on the rise, and individual highlights are appearing. A good example is Léo Pereira, who has been heavily criticized and is living his best phase. What is your relationship specifically with centre-backs, given your experience in the position?

The whole team has been working very well, we are very happy. Dorival has done a great job. I hope we continue this growth so that we can reach our goal, which is to win titles. More than working with the defenders, I have to have a global view and point out what happens on a daily basis.

Léo Pereira is a good example of this. Even though he didn’t have many opportunities with some coaches, even though he had a moment of uncertainty, on a day-to-day basis he always proved to be the player he is showing now. He is an athlete that we went to buy at Athletico. And it’s also my job to not let the player give up, even playing little. I also have to be aware of who is not playing to keep them motivated. Today Leo reaps the rewards.

