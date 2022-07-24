Juliette is barred from a church in Barcelona for transparent dress: ‘Perrengue de tourist’ | celebrities



Juliette is barred from a church in Barcelona because of her dress – Reproduction / Instagram

Juliette is barred from a church in Barcelona because of her dressPlayback / Instagram

Published 07/23/2022 19:46

Rio – The singer and ‘BBB 21’ champion, Juliette Freire, took advantage of her vacation to enjoy a day as a tourist in the city of Barcelona, ​​located in Spain. During the tour, this Saturday morning, the artist decided to visit the Sagrada Familia church, where she was stopped by the transparency of her dress.

“Tour perrengue”, began Juliette via Instagram stories. “We left the house and weren’t sure if we would visit the church. So I put on a transparent outfit because it’s very hot here. I bought the church ticket and I didn’t even touch myself”, explained Juliette.

Later, the singer said that when she was already at the door of the place, an employee alerted her about the clothing issue. “I got here and the guy was super embarrassed ‘your clothes are a little see-through’. My God, I was embarrassed. I understand, it’s a church”, she said, in a good mood.

To gain access to the interior of the church, the former BBB took the blouse that her friend was wearing and put it over her dress. Once inside the place, Juliette melted for the architecture: “My God in heaven, what a beautiful thing! Look at this, I’m thrilled”, she said, showing the details of the environment.

See the video