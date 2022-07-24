Juliette is barred from trying to enter a church in Spain

According to the artist, a local employee informed her that her clothing was see-through and that she was unsuitable for entering the sanctuary.

BBB 2021 champion, Juliette Freire went through an unusual situation this Saturday (23). She was stopped when she tried to enter a church in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain. According to the artist, a local employee informed her that her clothing was see-through and that she was unsuitable for entering the sanctuary.

Juliette shared the situation with her followers on social media and commented on how the situation happened: “We left the house and weren’t sure if we were going to visit the church. So I put on a transparent outfit because it’s very hot here. We made several others. things, bought a church ticket, and I didn’t even notice my clothes. I got here and the guy said, all embarrassed: Your clothes are a little see-through”, he explained.

The former BBB was surprised to be barred, but said she understood the reason: “My God, I was ashamed. I understand, it’s a church. Okay, anyway.” The singer had to wear a friend’s shirt over it, to then have her entrance released. The approach took place at the entrance of the Sagrada Familia church, one of the main tourist attractions in the country.

After she was barred, Juliette decided to show the dress to her followers. The clothing is printed and has slight transparency. Due to the situation, the name Juliette was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Saturday. It is worth remembering that the singer is taking a trip to Europe.